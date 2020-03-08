

News at a Glance



“No evil deed will go unpunished” – Emeka Ihedioha’s reaction after Supreme Court final verdict News Wire NGR - Emeka Ihedioha has reacted to the supreme court verdict on his application for a review of the judgment sacking him as Imo state governor. The apex court struck out Ihedioha’s application last Tuesday. In a statement on Sunday, Ihedioha said it was ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



