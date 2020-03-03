Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


No going back on war against gender based violence in Ekiti- Fayemi
Daily Times  - The Governor of Ekiti state, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Tuesday said his administration would not relent on its ongoing war against all forms of gender violence especially women and the girl child.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Cab driver commits suicide over alleged wife’s infidelity - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
2 WAEC releases 2020 WASSCE results for private candidates - News Breakers, 2 hours ago
3 ACF condemns bandits’ attacks, killings in Kaduna - Nigeria Tunes, 2 hours ago
4 Ihedioha vs Uzodinma: Supreme Court Has Demaged Its Reputation -HURIWA - The Tide, 3 hours ago
5 Newcastle United edge past dogged West Brom to reach FA Cup quarter-finals - News Diary Online, 3 hours ago
6 Biden takes Virginia, North Carolina, Sanders Vermont - PM News, 4 hours ago
7 No immunity for legislative heads - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
8 Ohanaeze seeks identity of 156 passengers on index case flight - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
9 EFCC Discovers Coffin In Home Of Suspected Fraudsters - Sahara Reporters, 6 hours ago
10 CORONAVIRUS LATEST: NCDC boss, Ihekweazu sent into 14-day self-isolation - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info