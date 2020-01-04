

No justification for killing innocent people, Buhari reacts to Kogi massacre Ripples - President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday reacted to the killing of no fewer than 19 people in Tawari community of Kogi Local Government Area of Kogi State by suspected Fulani herdsmen, saying there is no justification for the killing of innocent people.



