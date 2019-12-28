Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


‘No man can play God in Edo’ – APC chairman hits Oshiomhole
Olisa TV  - Edo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Barr. Anselm Ojezua, has said that no man can play God in the state’s politics. Barr. Ojezua, leader of faction loyal to Governor Godwin Obaseki, said men that previously attempted to play God ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 Gunmen attack Edo deputy gov’s house - Within Nigeria, 30 mins ago
2 Coal delivery impacted as fire breaks out at Eskom’s Majuba power station - Energy Mix Report, 51 mins ago
3 Bollywood Star Kushal Punjabi Found Dead In His Apartment – Guardian - Fuze, 1 hour ago
4 Customs Seizes Record $1bn Cocaine Hidden Inside Soy Flour Containers - KOKO TV Nigeria, 2 hours ago
5 Gunmen invade Edo Deputy Governor’s family home - The Nigeria Lawyer, 2 hours ago
6 House Help Drugs An Entire Household, Flees With Valuables; Escapes After Initial Arrest - 9ja News Arena, 2 hours ago
7 Biden says he won’t comply with Senate subpoena in Trump’s impeachment trial - Scan News Nigeria, 2 hours ago
8 Asiwaju Tinubu Praises Ganduje At 70 - Yes International! Magazine, 2 hours ago
9 Photo: Togo-bound $1b cocaine shipment seized - The News Guru, 3 hours ago
10 Yuletide: Police ban street carnival - Polis Online, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info