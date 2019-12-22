

News at a Glance



No sin in having a cabal ― Presidency Vanguard News - ‘Elites hate Buhari because he isn’t giving them oil blocs’ By Omeiza Ajayi The Presidency has again reacted to claims by some partisans and analysts that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has been hijacked and now at the mercy of a power- ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



