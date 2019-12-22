Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


No sin in having a cabal ― Presidency
Vanguard News  - ‘Elites hate Buhari because he isn’t giving them oil blocs’ By Omeiza Ajayi The Presidency has again reacted to claims by some partisans and analysts that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has been hijacked and now at the mercy of a power- ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Idris Elba & Sabrina Dhowre Awarded Citizenship In Sierra Leone - Glamsquad Magazine, 25 mins ago
2 Femi Adebayo & Wife Omotayo Celebrate Son Fadhil’s First Birthday in Style - Fab Magazine, 36 mins ago
3 30 ISWAP Fighters Killed As Terrorists Attack Damaturu - Tori News, 2 hours ago
4 Efe Ajagba rue mistakes against Iago Kiladze - Today, 2 hours ago
5 Alleged Religious Persecution: Presidency tackles U.S., says no one appointed America world police - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
6 FIRS: Presidency finally opens up on why Fowler was removed - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
7 Beyonce Stuns In Leopard-Print Dress (Photos) - 9ja News Arena, 2 hours ago
8 “If You Get Mind Come Home, I Don’t Reply People On Exile” – Timaya Replies Hushpuppi (Video) - Made 4 Naija, 2 hours ago
9 Why I resigned as Governor Matawalle’s special adviser – Marafa - Today, 2 hours ago
10 Bank commits N2 billion to agriculture sector funding - Today, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info