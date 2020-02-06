

News at a Glance



No supreme court date for review of judgement yet ― Ihedioha’s SSG Vanguard News - By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri The former Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Uche Onyegucha to supreme court sacked governor of Imo, Emeka Ihedioha, on Tuesday said that the apex court has not given them a date for the review of the 14 January 2020 ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



