“Nobody Takes Yahaya Bello’s Statements Serious”– PDP
News photo The Breaking Times  - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) describes the assertion by Kogi state Governor Yahaya Bello, that some PDP governors are planning to cross over to the crisis-ridden All Progressives Congress (APC), as “an outright lie”, going further to term the ...

24 hours ago
You’re a liar, PDP governors blast Bello over defection claim Vanguard News:
By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have debunked the claim by Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello that ten of its members are on the verge of defecting to the All Progressives Congress, APC.
Defection claim: Governor Bello is a petty Liar – Ologbondiyan The News:
Richard Elesho Lokoja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) describes as outright lie the claim by Kogi state Governor Yahaya Bello, that some PDP governors are
Reporters Wall:
Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state, says about 10 governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will soon defect to the More
Abuja Reporters:
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, described as an outright lie, the claims by the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, that some of its governors are planning to defect to the All Progressives Congress. PDP said Bello’s claim is childish, laughable and ...
PDP replies Yahaya Bello over defection statement First Reports:
Governor Yahaya Bello has no “personal relationship” with up to three of his colleagues in the All Progressive Congress (APC), the People’s Democratic Party has claimed.


