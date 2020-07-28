Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nollywood Actress Receives Cheque Of N10m As Wedding Gift (Video)
Tori News  - A Nollywood actress has peppered some of her followers after flaunting a cheque of N10m she got as a wedding gift.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Additional Sources

Lizzy Anjorin flaunts cheque of N10m wedding gift she got from friends (video) Yaba Left Online:
Popular Yoruba Actress, Lizzy Anjorin, officially got married more than a week ago but she is still receiving gifts. The newlywed shared a video on her page and one could see new wads of N500 notes.
Lizzy Anjorin flaunts cheque of N10m wedding gift she got from friends (video) Digest Naija:
Newly wedded Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin has taken to social media to share with her fans the wads of cash she received as gifs on her wedding day.
Lizzy Anjorin flaunts cheque of ₦10 million wedding gift she got from friends (video) Gist Reel:
Controversial Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin who recently got married, took to her Instagram page to show off the gift she got from her friends. In the video posted online, one could see new wads of N500 notes.
Actress Esther Rene and her husband celebrates 4th wedding anniversary today (photos) Nesco Media:
Popular Nollywood Actress Esther Audu Ojire a.k.a Esther Rene and her husband Philip Ojire are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary today July 29, 2020.
Lizzy Anjorin Flaunts A Cheque Of N10m She Got As A Wedding Gift From Friends In Latest Video Naija on Point:
ADVERTISEMENT Newly-married Yoruba actress, Lizzy Anjorin has shared a mind-blowing amount she received as a wedding gift from some friends. She shared a video on her Instagram and wads of N500 notes were visible.


   More Picks
1 Court remands student for sodomising woman - Phenomenal, 1 hour ago
2 Jubilation As Senator Shares 55 Cars, 96 Motorcycles, 83 Keke In Bauchi To Empower Youths (Photos) - Tori News, 1 hour ago
3 Ex-Governor, Ibori Who Was Jailed For Corruption In UK Appointed Patron Of Former Governors Forum - Tori News, 1 hour ago
4 Georgina Onuoha reacts after being called out for not supporting Nigerian-trained doctor, Stella Immanuel - Within Nigeria, 1 hour ago
5 Madonna’s Instagram post flagged for ‘misinformation’ after she shared video of doctor who said she has cured COVID-19 patients with hydroxychloroquine - Velox News, 1 hour ago
6 Pastor called out for his message tagged “God does not have a girl child… and no girl will make heaven” - Velox News, 1 hour ago
7 PDP shifts primaries in four troubled states - Politics Nigeria, 2 hours ago
8 Akeredolu, Jegede, 15 others, to contest in Ondo poll – INEC - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
9 How to Access CBN Non-Interest Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme (AADS Loan) - Financial Watch, 5 hours ago
10 COVID-19: Nigeria records 624 new cases - Oyo Gist, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info