

News at a Glance



Nollywood actor celebrates first wife, second wife reacts See Naija - Popular Yoruba actor, Olusegun Akanni Ogungbe who is married to two best friends, Atinuke and Wunmi Ajiboye, showered accolades on his two wives via his social media page on Instagram. Both women were born in April, and he used the opportunity to wish ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



