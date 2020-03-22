Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Nollywood actress Angel Samuda Mark birthday with adorable yoga-themed photoshoot
Models Naija  - Nigerian actress, television personality and philanthropist, Angel Samuda, is looking all gorgeous in new shoot. The beautiful screen diva took to her social media page to share adorable photos as...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Arrest Anyone Who Evades Screening For Coronavirus At Airports – House Of Reps Spokesperson Tells FG - Naija Loaded, 5 hours ago
2 Ethiopia shuts land borders to fight coronavirus - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
3 COVID-19: Oyo NUJ fumes over Makinde’s poorly equipped emergency centre as Nigeria records first death - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
4 COVID-19: Shehu Sani mocks Nigerian politicians - Nigerian Eye, 5 hours ago
5 Armed Robbers Rape Teenage Girl To Death In Delta State - Naija Loaded, 5 hours ago
6 Lagos discovers three new coronavirus cases - Nigerian Eye, 6 hours ago
7 Coronavirus: Access Bank closes branch after customer tested positive - Unknown Source, 6 hours ago
8 Woman Gives Birth to a Baby Girl in the Middle of the road in Egbeda - My Celebrity & I, 6 hours ago
9 NCDC Reacts To Claims Of Negligence In Handling Man Who Died From Coronavirus - Information Nigeria, 6 hours ago
10 Kano State government launches 36 billion naira RUGA settlement project - Xquisite360 Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info