

News at a Glance



Nollywood actress Foluke Daramola debunks death rumour Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online Nollywood actress Foluke Daramola debunks death rumour Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola has debunked rumours of her death. The actress made this known via her Instagram page, where she shared a video to buttress her point.



News Credibility Score: 95%



