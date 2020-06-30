Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Nomzamo Mbatha Looks So Stunning In A Little Bustier Dress
Fashion Police Nigeria  - Nomzamo Mbatha was clearly out there to slay at the BET Awards last night. Whether it was in real life or digital, the South Queen media gal made her entrance proving she was not there to play games.

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Additional Sources

The Herald:
Despite the cancellation of many award shows and concerts due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,   Black Entertainment Television (BET) has  defied all odds to hold
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Media Personality Latasha Ngwube is serving some serious body goals on the gram as she stunned in a super hot black dress that showed off her banging curves. The TV girl rocked the all black ensemble and she wowed the internet.
Ono Bello:
South African actress, Nomzamo Mbatha is not new on the BET stage as she’s graced its red carpet, hosted, attended and even joined the BET A-team as a presenter, so it was no surprise that she presented the Viewer’s Choice Award for Best New ...
Gidi Feed:
The announcement which was made by a South African actress, Nomzamo Mbatha during the event’s virtual pre-show dubbed ‘Locked and Lit.’ The Best New International Act category had nominees such as: REMA (NIGERIA), SHA SHA (ZIMBABWE), CELESTE (U.K.), ...
Glamsquad Magazine:
South African actress, Nomzamo Mbatha is not new on the BET stage as she’s graced its red carpet, hosted, attended and even joined the BET A-team as a presenter, so it was no surprise that she presented the Viewer’s Choice Award for Best New ...
Gistvile:
On Sunday night, the BET Awards celebrated its 20th anniversary with a virtual show,…
Newzandar News:
See Pictures Of Nollywood Actresses Who Still Know The Importance Of Decent Dressing


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info