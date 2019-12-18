

News at a Glance



Nordica’s Abayomi Ajayi Advises New Couples Facing Infertility Yes International! Magazine - If you’re struggling with infertility as a new couple, be aware that you’re not alone. Several women and 1 in 4 couples struggle to get or stay pregnant. Infertility has been a source of pain and struggle for as long as can be remembered.



News Credibility Score: 21%



