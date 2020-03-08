Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


North Korea not bothered by coronavirus, tests missiles
PM News  - Not bothered by coronavirus fears, North Korea fired three unidentified projectiles into the sea on Monday, Seoul's military said, the second such weapons test by Pyongyang in a week.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Obasanjo, Jonathan, Buhari became president through electoral fraud— Don says - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
2 APC crisis: Governors take Oshiomhole’s case to Villa - 247 U Reports, 2 hours ago
3 Gov Diri says those who left Bayelsa PDP will return soon - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
4 North Korea not bothered by coronavirus, tests missiles - PM News, 3 hours ago
5 Many troubles of Nigeria’s judiciary - Daily Times, 3 hours ago
6 Youth leader stones Gov. Uzodinma’s official car(Photos) - PM News, 3 hours ago
7 Governor Uzodinma Dismisses Report on Convoy Attack as Another Fake News’ by PDP - My Celebrity & I, 3 hours ago
8 Access Bank posts above N7trn in total assets - Daily Times, 3 hours ago
9 Katsina Man Kills 14-Year-Old Girlfriend By Smashing Her Head With Stone Because Of Her Pregnancy - Kanyi Daily, 4 hours ago
10 Rivers Police Kill ‘Small Witch’ - The Tide, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info