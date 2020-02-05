Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


North launches own security outfit ‘SHEGE KA FASA’
News photo The News Guru  - Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has unveiled Northern Regional Security Initiative “SHEGE KA FASA” for ratification by the northern governors as part of measures to address security challenges within the region.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Germany Announces New Migration Conditions For Nigerians - Inside Business Online, 1 hour ago
2 Ex-Man Utd Star Antonio Valencia Wishes Ighalo Success After Taking his No.25 Shirt - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
3 Imo: Ihedioha officially seeks Supreme court review on judgement - The Herald, 2 hours ago
4 Okada protest: Police arrest 34 suspects in Lagos - PM News, 2 hours ago
5 Bulkachuwa inaugurates Court of Appeal division in Awka - NAN, 2 hours ago
6 Northern Nigeria Forms Own Security Outfit, codenamed “SHEGE KA FASA” - News Wire NGR, 2 hours ago
7 Investigate alleged interception of weaponised drone at Ikeja airport – southern, middle belt leaders tell FG - City Voice, 2 hours ago
8 Atiku tackles President Buhari for saying 90% of Boko Haram victims are must not rationalise killings - Koko Level's Blog, 2 hours ago
9 North launches own security outfit ‘SHEGE KA FASA’ - The News Guru, 2 hours ago
10 Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs slams Adeboye and CAN's protest against insecurity - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info