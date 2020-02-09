Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Northern Elders Forum Condemn FG Over Insecurity
NPO Reports  - The Professor Ango Abdullahi- led Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has condemned the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration over failure to tackle insecurity and improve the economy.

7 hours ago
