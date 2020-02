News at a Glance



Northern group unveils region’s version of Amotekun, ‘Shege-Ka-Fasa’ Ripples - The Coalition of Northern Group (CNG) on Wednesday announced the establishment of a regional security outfit known as “Shege-Ka-Fasa.” Shege-Ka-Fasa is the North’s version of Amotekun, the South West security network put together by six governors to ...



News Credibility Score: 61%