

News at a Glance



Northern groups back Amotekun, demand ‘Operation Shege ka Fasa’ The News Guru - The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) is canvassing the establishment of Operation Shege ka Fasa in the North in response to the Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed Operation Amotekun. ‘Shege ka Fasa’ means I dare you.



News Credibility Score: 41%



