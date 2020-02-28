Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Northern political leaders to blame for poverty in region – Shehu Sani
News photo Nigerian Eye  - Former senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial Seat in the upper legislative chamber, Senator Shehu Sani on friday, hinted that the fast growing poverty leading to higher rate of begging in the north was due to social injustice and the systemic ...

3 hours ago
