

News at a Glance



Northerners With No Education Are The Ones Ruling Nigeria – Afenifere Leader, Okunrounmu Naija Loaded - Senator Femi Okurounmu, a leader of Afenifere,has said that Nigeria is being ruled by Northerners, whom he described as having almost little or no education. Okurounmu, while speaking on the...



News Credibility Score: 81%



