

News at a Glance



Not all gospel songs are healthy to spiritual growth — Tobiloba Vanguard News - Omole Oluwatobiloba popularly known as Tobiloba is a Romania-based Nigerian artiste from Osun State who describes his genre of music as Afro-Gospel, in this interviews he takes us on his musical journey, his beliefs, visions, hopes and fears.



News Credibility Score: 95%



