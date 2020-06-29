Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

“Nothing Happened!” – Barcelona Coach Downplays Messi Incident
News photo Naija Loaded  - Barcelona coach Quique Setien has sought to play down the tense scenes between assistant coach Eder Sarabia and captain Lionel Messi in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo. Images surfaced...

21 hours ago
Barcelona mull plan to sack Setien as players row with boss Vanguard News:
Only winning La Liga or the Champions League will save Quique Setien’s job at Barcelona, amid reports of a growing rift between the players and coaching staff at Camp Nou. 61-year-old head coach Setien signed on as head coach in January, following ...
Barcelona set to sack Setien and replace him with former coach in bizarre development FC Naija:
In what will come as a bizarre twist, Barcelona are prepared to axe boss Quique Setien at the end of the season unless the club experiences a dramatic change in fortune, according to reports.
Barca plan to sack coach at the end of the season The News Guru:
La Liga giant Barcelona are prepared to sack Quique Setien as manager unless results drastically improve and they win the Liga title or Champions League this season, Goal reports.
LaLiga: Barcelona to sack coach, Setien on one condition Newzandar News:
La Liga champions, Barcelona will reportedly sack Quique Setien as head coach at the end of the season, if the club fails to win the [...]
LaLiga: Barcelona Players, Setien In Dressing Room Fight After 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo Advent Cable Network Nigeria:
Barcelona players and under-fire manager, Quique Setien, were involved in a dressing room bust-up following their 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo on Saturday, Marca reports.
The Genius Media:
According to latest report, La Liga champions, Barcelona will would sack Quique Setien as head coach at the end of the season, if the club fails to win the 201920 Spanish top-flight league title or the UEFA Champions League trophy this season, Goal ...


