

News at a Glance



Notorious Criminal, Gana Escapes Arrest As Nigerian Soldiers Raid His Shrine In Benue [Photos] Kanyi Daily - The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says wanted notorious criminal suspect, Terwase Akwaza, popularly known as Gana, escaped the arrest by Nigerian Army on Saturday. A statement by the Coordinator of the defence media, John Enenche, said the Nigerian troop ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



