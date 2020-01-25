|
|
|
|
|
1
|
PDP’s Ekpenyong wins Akwa Ibom North-West senatorial rerun as Akpabio withdraws - Ripples,
2 hours ago
|
2
|
How Amotekun prompted recruitment of constables for community policing - Vanguard News,
2 hours ago
|
3
|
Ogun confirms one case of lassa fever - The Guardian,
2 hours ago
|
4
|
Overhead bridges: 36 persons arrested for crossing expressway in Lagos - The Guardian,
2 hours ago
|
5
|
SERAP drags Buhari, Osinbajo, 36 governors to court over failure to publish assets - Ripples,
2 hours ago
|
6
|
Re-run elections: PDP records ‘total victory’ in Akwa Ibom - The News,
2 hours ago
|
7
|
MOUAU clears Vice Chancellor of sexual harassment allegation - Ladun Liadi Blog,
2 hours ago
|
8
|
How I Grew From Petty Thief To Bank Robbery Gang Leader- Suspect Confess - Anaedo Online,
2 hours ago
|
9
|
LeBron James moves past Kobe Bryant on NBA all-time scoring list - Olisa TV,
2 hours ago
|
10
|
Kano Re-Run: Ex-Majority Leader, Doguwa Returns, Jibrin Out - The Nigeria Lawyer,
2 hours ago