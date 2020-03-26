Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Nigeria increase to 46
Nigerian Eye  - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has announced two new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of persons infected in the country to 46.The NCDC made this known via its Twitter handle on Wednesday morning.Two new cases of #COVID19 have ...

1 day ago
Ripples:
The number of coronavirus cases in Nigeria has risen to 42, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Tuesday. Giving an update on the number of affected persons in the country, the NCDC on it’s twitter handle said two more persons had ...
Daily Nigerian:
Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reported 205 new cases of Coronavirus, bringing a total number of 767 cases in the Kingdom.
CKN Nigeria:
Four new cases of the novel Coronavirus have been confirmed in Nigeria.According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), three of the additional cases are in Lagos State while one was discovered at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).A ...
Gist Reel:
Two new coronavirus cases has just been confirmed in Nigeria, taking the total number of cases in the country to 42.
Edujandon:
The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria. The update was posted on


