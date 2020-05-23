Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Nurse Caught On Tape Trying To Sell A Newborn Baby (Video)
Mandy News  - A Nigerian nurse who plots with people to trade child and frame a lie to the original mother that her child died has been caught on camera.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Federal judge in Michael Flynn case hires high-powered attorney to defend his decisions - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
2 ‘It’s only honourable we support Oke’s emergence’ - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
3 CSCS shareholders approve N4.3bn total dividend for 2019 – Gist Vile - Gistvile, 4 hours ago
4 ‘Oke’s emergence fraudulent’ - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
5 Kaduna Health Workers Defy El-rufai, Begin Strike - Naija Loaded, 5 hours ago
6 Ihedioha’s attempt to stop probe unfortunate – Njemanze - Newzandar News, 5 hours ago
7 Ondo: N4.3bn secret cash exposes Akeredolu, lawmakers’ cold war - Newzandar News, 5 hours ago
8 Adeniyi Johnson: I didn’t cheat on Toyin Abraham with my wife - Newzandar News, 5 hours ago
9 YOMI FABIYI: Why I used my late mother’s toothbrush - Newzandar News, 6 hours ago
10 Sahara Reporters lied: I don’t have 64 accounts linked to BVN – Lagos Speaker - PM News, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info