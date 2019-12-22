

Nwosu reacts to Supreme Court ruling, blames APC Ripples - The son-in-law of former Governor Rochas Okorocha, Uche Nwosu, on Saturday said he has accepted the judgement of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, disqualifying him as a candidate in the March 9 governorship election in Imo State. He however lampooned the ...



