Nwosu returns to APC following Supreme Court judgement
Gist Punch  - The governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) during the 2019 general election in Imo State, Mr Uche Nwosu, has returned to his former party, the All Progressive Congress (APC).Nwosu who addressed reporters at the Imo airport shortly after his ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Falana Demands Apology From Malami Over Sowore, Dasuki - Yawnaija, 2 hours ago
2 Mum and I ate LASU student, Favour Daley-Oladele’s heart: Cannibal Owolabi Adeeko - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
3 Buhari’s $29bn loan: Senate may boycott Public Hearing to hasten approval – Report - Desert Herald, 2 hours ago
4 China jails scientist who gene-edited babies: state media - The News Chronicle, 2 hours ago
5 Meet the energy giants who donated big to an orphanage this Christmas - Pulse Nigeria, 2 hours ago
6 Horror: Texas church shooter streamed live on video, kills 2 persons - PM News, 2 hours ago
7 Islamic Movement of Nigeria condemns AGF over comments on El -Zakzaky’s fate - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
8 Chinese groom weds Nigerian bride in Akwa Ibom (photos) - Kemi Filani Blog, 2 hours ago
9 Christmas, MFM and the “Where is it in the Bible?” Christians - The News Chronicle, 2 hours ago
10 Don’t Compare Him With Anyone, Olamide Is A Different Breed, Mr Eazi Celebrates Rapper - One Street Boy, 3 hours ago
