

News at a Glance



Nyesom Wike Dragged to ECOWAS Court for Abuse of Rights Authentic Nigeria - The Rivers State Governor Barr. Nyesom Wike has been dragged to the Economic Community of West African States ECOWAS Community Court of Justice by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) for gross Human right abuses.



News Credibility Score: 21%



