OAP Kaylah Oniwo shuts down baby bump comment, reveals battles with fibroid Top Naija - Cool FM OAP, Kaylah Oniwo shut down a follower congratulating her over “baby bump” as she revealed her struggles with fibroids. Kaylah shared a photo of herself in a pool in Dubai and the follower commented: “I see baby bump… Congrats.” Kaylah did not ...



