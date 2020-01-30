

OAU Undergraduate Bags 4-month Jail Term Over $150 Cyber Crime The Street Journal - Justice Patricia Ajoku of a Federal High Court in Ibadan, on Friday sentenced Ezekiel Orimolade, an undergraduate student at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) to four months imprisonment for defrauding an American man of 150 dollars.



