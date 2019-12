News at a Glance



OBEY COURT ORDERS, LEAVE PDP ALONE, RIVERS PDP CHAIRMAN, OBUAH, TELLS APC Flashpoint News - The Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bro. Felix Obuah has again advised the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State to respect the rule of law by obeying court orders.



News Credibility Score: 21%