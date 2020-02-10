

OKADA BAN: Falana goes down memory lane, blames Buhari for Lagosians’ hardship Ripples - Human Rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), on Sunday, said President Muhammadu Buhari should be blamed for the difficulties residents of Lagos are facing with the ban of commercial motorcycles and tricycles in the state.



