

News at a Glance



OMG!! Bandits Kill 18 Persons, Kidnap APC Chairman In Katsina Naija Loaded - No fewer than 18 persons were killed while the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State, Yusha’u Dissi, was abducted when armed bandits...



News Credibility Score: 81%



