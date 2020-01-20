Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


ON BREAK: Supreme Court Decides On Bauchi, Plateau Appeals 3pm
Abuja Press  - … Benue still pendingThe Supreme Court is to deliver judgement on the appeals brought before it concerning the gubernatorial elections conducted in March in Bauchi and Plateau states.The apex court which have already delivered judgement concerning ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Bauchi Politicians Hold Nigerian Vigils In Mosques Over Impending Supreme Court Verdict - The Trent, 2 hours ago
2 Meghan Markle's father accuses her of 'cheapening' UK's royal family - Ladun Liadi Blog, 2 hours ago
3 President Xi orders resolute efforts to curb virus spread - NNN, 2 hours ago
4 SUPREME COURT RULING: Hoodlums disrupt PDP protests in Abuja - Ripples Nigeria, 2 hours ago
5 Fans react as Lasisi Elenu mimics yahoo boys - PM News, 2 hours ago
6 John Legend visits Nigeria as wife, Chrissy Teigen states only reason that can make her come - Ladun Liadi Blog, 2 hours ago
7 Sergio Romero involved in car crash near Manchester United training ground - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
8 “PDP Secretly Inciting Imo lawmakers To Impeach Me” – Gov. Uzodinma Cries Out! - Nigeria Breaking News, 2 hours ago
9 Prince Harry finally gives reasons for dumping royal family with Meghan (Photos) - Edujandon, 3 hours ago
10 Nigerian Couple Storms Ilorin Mall Rocking 'Balenciaga' Native Attire (Photos) - Tori News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info