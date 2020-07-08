Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

ONDO 2020: APC assures aspirants of fair, credible primaries
Nigerian Eye  - The Caretaker Committee of All Progressives Congress (APC) has assured aspirants that the July 20, Ondo state governorship primaries will be fair, credible and transparent.Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe and Chairman of Committee said this on Tuesday at the ...

2 hours ago
1 Ribadu, Waziri And Magu: EFCC’s History Of Chairpersons With Unceremonious Exits - Online Nigeria, 34 mins ago
2 COVID-19: Harvard, MIT Urge Court To Block Order Revoking Visas For Foreign Students - Biz Watch Nigeria, 37 mins ago
3 Fresh Suit Filed To Sack Governor Uzodinma - The Trent, 49 mins ago
4 Ondo Assembly suspends Dep Speaker, another lawmaker who refused to sign Dep gov, Ajayi, impeachment notice - Ripples Nigeria, 50 mins ago
5 Buhari withdraws, replaces names of two ambassadors-designate - Ripples Nigeria, 1 hour ago
6 ONDO 2020: APC assures aspirants of fair, credible primaries - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
7 ‘Saraki, PDP leaders pressure INEC to rig Edo governorship election’ – SaharaReporters - Page One, 2 hours ago
8 COVID-19: Kwara Officials To Proceed On Isolation After CoS’ Death - Aledeh, 2 hours ago
9 Zimbabwe’s Health Minister sacked for illegally awarding multi million dollar contract - Velox News, 2 hours ago
10 Sad story as 44-Year-Old Pastor Arrested For Raping Daughter - Gistvile, 3 hours ago
