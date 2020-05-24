Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


ONDO: APC Unity Forum leader decamps, pitches tent with Gov Akeredolu’s camp
Ripples  - Mr Idowu Otetubi, a leader of the Unity Forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has surprised many by dumping the group to pitch tent with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s camp in the party.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 Sunny Snaps Back At Fan & Tells Them Their Life Is Worthless - Gistvile, 2 hours ago
2 WHO suspends trial of hydoxychloroquine for COVID-19 - News Dey, 2 hours ago
3 I Want To Fight Conor McGregor – UFC fighter Kamaru Usman - KOKO TV Nigeria, 2 hours ago
4 New Telegraph Editor, Waheed Bakare is dead - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
5 Man Shares Photos To Show The State Of An Apartment A Landlord Is Renting For ₦350,000 - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
6 Lufthansa agrees bailout with German government - NNN, 2 hours ago
7 Northern Muslim military imposed constitution on Nigeria – Afenifere leader, Ayo Adebanjo - Ogene African, 2 hours ago
8 Grieving dog named Guardian refuses to his sister’s side after she was killed on a road (photos) - Gistvile, 2 hours ago
9 Lady calls for her boyfriend’s arrest for allegedly assaulting her while pregnant with their child - Kemi Filani Blog, 2 hours ago
10 8 Things We All Loved About Nigerian Universities - News Dey, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info