

News at a Glance



ONDO GOV ELECTION: Who gets the ticket in PDP? Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online ONDO GOV ELECTION: Who gets the ticket in PDP? HAKEEM GBADAMOSI examines activities in the opposition party in the Ondo State governorship election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), how its aspirants are gearing up for the party’s ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



