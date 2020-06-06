Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


OPEC+ Extends 9.7million bpd Production Cuts to July Ending
Investor King  - OPEC+ Extends 9.7million bpd Production Cuts to July Ending OPEC and allies, known as OPEC Plus, have finally agreed to extend the 9.7 million barrels...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Pastor Adewale Giwa tells members not to pay tithes, offerings as Churches reopen - Wotzup NG, 2 hours ago
2 NPA Expects 16 Ships Carrying Petroleum Products, Others At Lagos Ports - The Herald, 2 hours ago
3 Council boss’ husband, traditional ruler held over attacks on community - Gistvile, 2 hours ago
4 Ondo 2020: Akeredolu’s Deputy may resign, join PDP - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
5 US Accuses China Of Using Floyd Death For Propaganda - Black Berry Babes, 3 hours ago
6 COVID-19: Nigerian pastor ask members not to pay tithes, offerings as Churches reopen - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
7 EPL Fixtures: Dates And Kick-Off Times For Remaining 92 EPL Games Of 2019/20 Season - Gist Punch, 3 hours ago
8 Lagos Assembly Speaker appears before panel on allegations of corruption - NNN, 3 hours ago
9 Anthony Joshua Joins Black Lives Matter Protest On Crutches (Photos) - Information Nigeria, 3 hours ago
10 Ogun relaxes lockdown measures, to allow religious activities from June 19 - Wotzup NG, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info