

News at a Glance



OPINION | Abba Kyari: A Loyalty at the Nation’s Peril Metro Watch - By SKC Ogbonnia The death of Abba Kyari, the former Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, has elicited a great deal of controversy, but the posterity demands that the history of our leaders bears the truth.



News Credibility Score: 21%



