

News at a Glance



OSAYI ALILE: Rewriting Africa’s story Vanguard News - Nothing interests her more than an endeavour that culminates in the development of human capital. Dazzling and stylish, Osayi Alile, who is the CEO of Aspire Coronation Trust, ACT, Foundation, has a strong passion for ‘building’ people and societies.



News Credibility Score: 95%



