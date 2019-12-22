Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

OSAYI ALILE: Rewriting Africa’s story
News photo Vanguard News  - Nothing interests her more than an endeavour that culminates in the development of human capital. Dazzling and stylish, Osayi Alile, who is the CEO of Aspire Coronation Trust, ACT, Foundation, has a strong passion for ‘building’ people and societies.

6 hours ago
