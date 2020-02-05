

News at a Glance



OSINBAJO TO NIGERIAN ELITES: Raise your voices loud enough on matters of national concern Ripples - The Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has charged Nigeria’s elites not to be silent on national issues and public discourse, especially regarding issues of national unity as it affects Nigeria. Osinbajo who made the comments on Tuesday ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



