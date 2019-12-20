

News at a Glance



OUTRAGEOUS: Blood Stained Pant Of A Deflowered 21yrs Old Sales Girl Raped By Boss (Photos) Anaedo Online - A married man with three kids reportedly raped his 21yrs old sales girl after he invited her to bring the sales book for stock checking before he travels for Christmas. According to Ukan Kurugh Ukan, who posted on social media, the rapist overpowered ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



