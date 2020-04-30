Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Oba Eware II Foundation presents relief materials to Edo NUJ Council
Independent Television  - Oba Ewuare the Second, Oba of Benin says his Palace will continue to support members of the Nigerian Union of Journalists to effectively carry out their duties, particularly during the period of the coronavirus.

   More Picks
1 Stage or screen? Both are very important to me — Babatunde Ojobaro a.k.a Broda Kata - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
2 Niger Delta agitators insist on restructuring of Nigeria - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
3 ‘Post COVID-19: Why Africa will be at the forefront of future hospitality investment’ - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
4 Boris Johnson To Enforce Wearing Of Face Masks In UK - Information Nigeria, 3 hours ago
5 Mets, Yankees deserve blowback over callous coronavirus ticket refund plans - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
6 Bill Gates lists things that must be done for life to "get back to normal" as nations ease lockdown restrictions amid Coronavirus pandemic - Kevid, 4 hours ago
7 There are now 102 potential Covid-19 vaccines in the works worldwide - W.H.O announces - Kevid, 4 hours ago
8 FCT Administration Demolishes Houses In Abuja Despite Lockdown - Abuja Press, 4 hours ago
9 Femi Adesina: ‘We caught the evil mole who leaked President Buhari’s speech’ - Pulse Nigeria, 5 hours ago
10 Trump Reveals He Has Evidence How China Developed Coronavirus At Wuhan Lab - Anaedo Online, 5 hours ago
