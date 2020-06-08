Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Obasa Denies SaharaReporters’ Allegations Levelled Against Him Before Panel
The Cheer News
- Mudashiru Obasa, the Lagos State Speaker of the House of Assembly, has denied the allegations of SaharaReporters levelled against on corruption before a panel of inquiry.
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Mr Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker, Lagos House of Assembly, on Saturday appeared before state assembly panel of enquiry on the corruption allegations leveled against him by an online medium.
Ripples:
The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, on Saturday appeared before the house panel of inquiry investigating the corruption allegations levelled against him by an online medium.
PM News:
Lagos Speaker Mudashiru Obasa on Saturday appeared before a panel of enquiry set up by the House of Assembly to probe corruption allegations levelled against him by an online medium.
Champion Newspapers:
The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has been accused of setting up a panel that appears destined to exonerate him from raging allegations of graft.
The Next Edition:
Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa at the weekend told the panel of enquiry raised by the Assembly to probe allegations of financial misconduct against him by SaharaReporters that it was the handiwork of his enemies.
Sahara Weekly Magazine:
Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudaahiru Obasa, told the panel of enquiry raised by the Assembly on Saturday that the corruption allegations against him by Sahara Reporters were the handiwork of his enemies.
Newzandar News:
By Oziegbe Okoeki Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa at the weekend told the panel of enquiry raised by the [...]
Online Nigeria:
<!– Lagos Speaker Obasa faces probe panel –> Lagos Speaker Obasa faces probe panel Lagos Speaker Mudashiru Obasa on Saturday appeared before a panel of enquiry set up by the House of Assembly to probe corruption allegations levelled against him by an ...
Phenomenal:
Lagos House of Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, on Saturday appeared before state assembly panel of enquiry on the corruption allegations leveled against him by an online medium.
Ofofo:
Speaker, Lagos House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, on Saturday denied allegation that he spent N53 million for a trip to the United States of America with his mistress.
Nigeria Tunes:
Guardian NG Mr Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker, Lagos House of Assembly, on Saturday appeared before state assembly panel of enquiry on the corruption allegations leveled against him by an online medium.
Abuja Reporters:
The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, on Saturday appeared before the House panel of enquiry on the corruption allegations levelled against him by an online medium.
