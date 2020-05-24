Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Obasa: Nigerians urge EFCC to act on corruption allegations against Lagos Speaker over 64 undisclosed bank accounts
News photo 1st for Credible News  - Nigerians have called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to act on the allegations of corruption against Mudashiru Obasa; who incidentally is the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly. In fact, the Speaker has remained one of ...

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa has denied a report by SaharaReporters that he has 64..
Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa has denounced report by Sahara Reporters that he has 64 bank accounts linked to his Bank Verification Number, BVN.
OYOGist.com has learned that the Right Honourable Speaker for Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has reacted to the corruption allegation scandal made against him by Sahara Reporters. Before now, the speaker has been accused of ...
Lagos House of Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa who has been accused of giving his mistress N34m to organise media and ...


