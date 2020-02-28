

News at a Glance



Obasanjo Breaks Silence On Amotekun, Nigeria’s Insecurity, Makes Revelations Infotrust News - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has spoken on the increasing insecurity in Nigeria. Obasanjo spoke on Saturday at the 1st Memorial Lecture for the late founder of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Frederick Fasehun. The former leader stated ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



