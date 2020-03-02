Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 Oops! The news is either too old or has been removed. Please search.




 Similar News

Daily Times:
Abuja – Dr Akinwumi Adesina, the President of African Development Bank (AfDB), says the life of former president Olusegun Obasanjo is full of unrelenting service to humanity.
The Herald:
Bayelsa state governor, Duoye Diri, has visited former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, on the occasion of his 83rd birthday, declaring that he met him in good
Today:
The Louvre museum in Paris kept its doors closed to visitors Sunday as staff withheld labour citing fears over the coronavirus, a union representative told AFP.
The New Diplomat:
Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri, on Monday, held a closed-door meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo. Diri, who arrived Obasanjo’s Pent House within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta around 5:45 pm, held a closed-door ...
Maritime First Newspaper:
The head of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) said on Monday that he expected the coronavirus epidemic to have “substantial” impact on the global economy, but that plans for a June ministerial meeting were going ahead, a Geneva trade official said.
Nigeria Newspaper:
Nigerian may disintegrate due to Buhari administration's impunity - Obasanjo
Diamond Celebrities:
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said Nigeria needs to address the matter of restructuring now. He said failure to do this might lead to grave consequences.


   More Picks
1 Osun govt scraps uniform policy, retains ‘Opon Imo’ initiative - Ripples, 2 hours ago
2 Six Mali soldiers killed in checkpoint attack ―Army - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
3 Bye-Bye Handshakes: How Coronavirus Is Changing Global Habits - First Nigeria News, 2 hours ago
4 Israel election: Exit polls give Netanyahu narrow lead - News Breakers, 2 hours ago
5 Danai Gurira Covers Entertainment Weekly Magazine - KOKO TV Nigeria, 2 hours ago
6 Bayelsa Governorship: Wole Olanipekun reacts to Supreme Court judgement - Daily Info, 2 hours ago
7 Buhari Celebrates Pastor Adeboye At 78, Says He Always Told Leaders Truth - Daily Info, 3 hours ago
8 Assembly recommendation: You can join Amotekun if you’ve spent 20 years in Lagos, speak Yoruba - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
9 Amy Klobuchar ends bid to challenge Trump - News Breakers, 3 hours ago
10 Bayelsa: Sacked deputy governor-elect wants to commit suicide – Sylva - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info