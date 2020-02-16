

News at a Glance



Obasanjo, Jonathan, Osinbajo, governors attend burial of Udom’s dad(Photos) The News Guru - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan alongside his wife, Patience, on Saturday attended the funeral service of Late Elder Gabriel Emmanuel Nkanang, father of Gov. Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom Ibom State.



News Credibility Score: 41%



