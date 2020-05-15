

News at a Glance



"Obasanjo Would Have Insulted Those Demanding Presidential Address From Buhari" - Femi Adesina Olu Famous - The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has faulted those demanding that the President, Maj.Gen Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), addresses Nigerians on the COVID-19 pandemic.He said if it were former President Olusegun ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



